The Atlanta Hawks (8-9) will turn to Trae Young (25.6 points per game, 14th in NBA) when they try to beat Joel Embiid (32.0, first) and the Philadelphia 76ers (12-5) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV:

Hawks Players to Watch

Young provides 25.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game for the Hawks.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He's making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

Clint Capela gives the Hawks 10.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game while delivering 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Bogdan Bogdanovic gets the Hawks 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while posting 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter gives the Hawks 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid posts 32.0 points, 6.6 assists and 11.3 boards per contest.

Tyrese Maxey posts 26.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per game (sixth in NBA).

Tobias Harris puts up 18.6 points, 6.2 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 52.7% from the floor and 32.2% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

De'Anthony Melton posts 12.1 points, 4.1 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Paul Reed puts up 4.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Hawks vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

76ers Hawks 120.5 Points Avg. 122.5 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 121.5 47.4% Field Goal % 47.2% 37.0% Three Point % 36.8%

