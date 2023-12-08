South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Florence County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Florence County, South Carolina today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Florence County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilson High School at Darlington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Darlington, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnsonville High School at Lamar High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lamar, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
