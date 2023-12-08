Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Berkeley County, South Carolina today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stratford High School at Philip Simmons High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8

8:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Dorchester High School at Goose Creek High School

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 8

8:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Academic Magnet High School at Hanahan High School

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 8

8:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Hanahan, SC

Hanahan, SC Conference: 3A - Region 8

3A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkeley High School at Timberland High School