Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (13-7) are 7.5-point favorites against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) Friday, December 8, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSSE.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Hawks vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 124 - Hawks 115

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 7.5)

76ers (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-9.2)

76ers (-9.2) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.7

The 76ers have had more success against the spread than the Hawks this year, recording an ATS record of 13-7-0, compared to the 5-15-0 record of the Hawks.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Atlanta and its opponents don't do it as often (60% of the time) as Philadelphia and its opponents (70%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the 76ers are 12-3, while the Hawks are 3-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are the second-best squad in the league in points scored (122.7 per game) but fourth-worst in points conceded (122.4).

In 2023-24, Atlanta is 11th in the league in rebounds (44.5 per game) and 18th in rebounds conceded (44.2).

This season the Hawks are ranked 21st in the NBA in assists at 25.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 19th in the league in committing them (13.7 per game). It is third-best in forcing them (15.4 per game).

At 13.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37% from beyond the arc, the Hawks are eighth and 10th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

