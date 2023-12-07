The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Martin Necas find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

Necas has scored in six of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He has an 11.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Necas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 12:58 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:39 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:34 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:54 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:55 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:43 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 3-1

Hurricanes vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

