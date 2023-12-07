The Clemson Tigers (5-4) battle the Duke Blue Devils (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in ACC play.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACCN

Clemson vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils put up an average of 75.5 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 70.9 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.9 points, Duke is 4-1.

Clemson's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 75.5 points.

The 75 points per game the Tigers score are 13.1 more points than the Blue Devils allow (61.9).

When Clemson totals more than 61.9 points, it is 5-2.

When Duke allows fewer than 75 points, it is 5-1.

The Tigers shoot 44.8% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Blue Devils concede defensively.

The Blue Devils' 44.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Tigers have given up.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 16 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

16 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Dayshanette Harris: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.9 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.9 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

3.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Maddi Cluse: 8.9 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Clemson Schedule