Clemson vs. Duke Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 7
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (5-3) and the Clemson Tigers (5-4) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-66, heavily favoring Duke to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.
The Tigers head into this matchup after an 83-53 loss to Auburn on Thursday.
Clemson vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Clemson vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 76, Clemson 66
Clemson Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Tigers defeated the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on November 26 by a score of 92-66.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most defeats.
- Clemson has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (five).
Clemson 2023-24 Best Wins
- 92-66 over UAPB (No. 240) on November 26
- 90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 268) on November 12
- 71-41 at home over Winthrop (No. 318) on November 6
- 85-55 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 324) on November 10
- 102-63 at home over Longwood (No. 337) on November 19
Clemson Leaders
- Amari Robinson: 16.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.9 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Maddi Cluse: 8.9 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
Clemson Performance Insights
- The Tigers have a +37 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.1 points per game. They're putting up 75.0 points per game to rank 73rd in college basketball and are giving up 70.9 per contest to rank 295th in college basketball.
