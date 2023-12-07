Can we count on Brett Pesce finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes face off with the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Pesce stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Pesce scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Pesce has no points on the power play.

Pesce averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:11 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:04 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:28 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:05 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:51 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:17 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 3-1

Hurricanes vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

