The Wofford Terriers (3-5) are 7.5-point underdogs against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) at Paul Porter Arena on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 147.5.

Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gardner-Webb -7.5 147.5

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Wofford's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 147.5 points in four of seven outings.

Wofford's games this year have had a 159.8-point total on average, 12.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Wofford's ATS record is 3-4-0 this year.

Wofford has won in one of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Terriers have entered three games this season as the underdog by +280 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Wofford has a 26.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gardner-Webb 3 42.9% 74.0 151.8 69.2 151.2 141.2 Wofford 4 57.1% 77.8 151.8 82.0 151.2 145.9

Additional Wofford Insights & Trends

The Terriers put up 8.6 more points per game (77.8) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (69.2).

Wofford has put together a 2-3 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 69.2 points.

Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gardner-Webb 5-2-0 0-0 4-3-0 Wofford 3-4-0 2-1 6-1-0

Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gardner-Webb Wofford 8-5 Home Record 12-4 6-10 Away Record 4-11 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 10-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.9 64.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

