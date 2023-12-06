Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 132-121 loss to the Bucks (his previous game) Young put up 32 points, 12 assists and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Young, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 27.1 29.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 2.8 Assists 10.5 10.7 11.1 PRA -- 40.7 43.3 PR -- 30 32.2 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.8



Trae Young Insights vs. the Nets

Young has taken 19.8 shots per game this season and made 8.1 per game, which account for 20.2% and 17.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 3.1 threes per game, or 20.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Young's opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.0 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.7.

The Nets are the 19th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 114.0 points per game.

On the boards, the Nets are 11th in the NBA, conceding 43.5 rebounds per contest.

The Nets allow 24.8 assists per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

The Nets are the 25th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Trae Young vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 40 43 4 9 8 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.