For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Stefan Noesen a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Noesen stats and insights

  • Noesen has scored in six of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Oilers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Noesen has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 79 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Noesen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:27 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 11:46 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:01 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:35 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:40 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:54 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:17 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:59 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 8:25 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:00 Away W 4-0

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

