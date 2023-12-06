How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Morgan State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning run when hosting the Morgan State Bears (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network +
South Carolina vs. Morgan State Scoring Comparison
- The Bears score an average of 58.0 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 51.9 the Gamecocks allow.
- When it scores more than 51.9 points, Morgan State is 3-3.
- South Carolina has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.0 points.
- The Gamecocks record 32.7 more points per game (92.0) than the Bears allow (59.3).
- South Carolina is 7-0 when scoring more than 59.3 points.
- Morgan State has a 3-5 record when giving up fewer than 92.0 points.
- The Gamecocks are making 49.9% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Bears concede to opponents (39.5%).
- The Bears shoot 35.1% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Gamecocks concede.
South Carolina Leaders
- Kamilla Cardoso: 15.0 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.4 BLK, 60.0 FG%
- Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
- Ashlyn Watkins: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.9 BLK, 60.0 FG%
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
- Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 48.2 FG%
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 101-19
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ North Carolina
|W 65-58
|Carmichael Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Duke
|W 77-61
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/6/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/10/2023
|Utah
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/16/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
