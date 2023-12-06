The South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning run when hosting the Morgan State Bears (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network +

South Carolina vs. Morgan State Scoring Comparison

The Bears score an average of 58.0 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 51.9 the Gamecocks allow.

When it scores more than 51.9 points, Morgan State is 3-3.

South Carolina has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.0 points.

The Gamecocks record 32.7 more points per game (92.0) than the Bears allow (59.3).

South Carolina is 7-0 when scoring more than 59.3 points.

Morgan State has a 3-5 record when giving up fewer than 92.0 points.

The Gamecocks are making 49.9% of their shots from the field, 10.4% higher than the Bears concede to opponents (39.5%).

The Bears shoot 35.1% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Gamecocks concede.

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 15.0 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.4 BLK, 60.0 FG%

15.0 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.4 BLK, 60.0 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

10.7 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Ashlyn Watkins: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.9 BLK, 60.0 FG%

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.9 BLK, 60.0 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 48.2 FG%

