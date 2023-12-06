The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) face the Clemson Tigers (4-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network.

South Carolina vs. Clemson Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

South Carolina Players to Watch

PJ Hall: 19.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK

19.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK Joseph Girard III: 12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK RJ Godfrey: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK Chase Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 7.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Clemson Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

South Carolina vs. Clemson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG South Carolina AVG South Carolina Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 64.3 339th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 101st 33 Rebounds 31.3 210th 323rd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.6 149th 88th 14.3 Assists 11.1 324th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.5 249th

