The No. 24 Clemson Tigers (7-0) carry a seven-game winning streak into a home contest with the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0), who have won seven straight as well. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ACC Network) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

South Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACCN

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40.9% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

South Carolina has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 234th.

The Gamecocks' 76.7 points per game are eight more points than the 68.7 the Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 68.7 points, South Carolina is 6-0.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home South Carolina scored 63.3 points per game last season, five fewer points than it averaged on the road (68.3).

The Gamecocks conceded fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than on the road (77) last season.

South Carolina knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than on the road (36.5%).

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule