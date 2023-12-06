Seth Jarvis will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers play on Wednesday at Rogers Place, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Jarvis' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Hurricanes vs Oilers Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 19:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In six of 24 games this year, Jarvis has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 11 of 24 games this season, Jarvis has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Jarvis has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 24 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Jarvis' implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Jarvis having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 79 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 24 Games 3 19 Points 2 9 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

