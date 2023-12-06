Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Edmonton Oilers at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Rogers Place. If you'd like to wager on Aho's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hurricanes vs Oilers Game Info

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Aho has averaged 17:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Aho has scored a goal in seven of 21 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Aho has a point in 15 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points seven times.

Aho has an assist in 11 of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Aho having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 79 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 21 Games 3 22 Points 6 8 Goals 0 14 Assists 6

