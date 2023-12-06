The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Sebastian Aho light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

  • In seven of 21 games this season, Aho has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Aho has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 11.6% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 79 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 15:16 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 19:25 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:04 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:07 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:01 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:34 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 17:13 Away W 4-0

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

