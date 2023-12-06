Wednesday's contest at Templeton Physical Education Center has the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) going head to head against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 74-71 victory for Presbyterian, so it should be a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 74, Florida A&M 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Presbyterian (-2.8)

Presbyterian (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

Presbyterian is 5-3-0 against the spread, while Florida A&M's ATS record this season is 1-2-0. The Blue Hose are 5-3-0 and the Rattlers are 2-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose's +53 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 77 points per game (135th in college basketball) while allowing 71.1 per outing (187th in college basketball).

The 33 rebounds per game Presbyterian averages rank 190th in the nation. Its opponents record 33.3 per outing.

Presbyterian makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (229th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Blue Hose rank 134th in college basketball by averaging 96.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 195th in college basketball, allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions.

Presbyterian has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (176th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.8 (136th in college basketball).

