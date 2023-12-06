Michael Bunting Game Preview: Hurricanes vs. Oilers - December 6
The Carolina Hurricanes, Michael Bunting included, will face the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Bunting intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Michael Bunting vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Hurricanes vs Oilers Game Info
Bunting Season Stats Insights
- Bunting has averaged 14:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).
- Bunting has a goal in five of 23 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Bunting has a point in 11 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.
- Bunting has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Bunting has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 28.6% chance of Bunting having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Bunting Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers have given up 79 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|23
|Games
|3
|15
|Points
|1
|5
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|1
