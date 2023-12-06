Will Martin Necas Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 6?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Martin Necas a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Necas stats and insights
- Necas has scored in six of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored one goal versus the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play, Necas has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- Necas averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 79 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Necas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|14:49
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|12:58
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:39
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:55
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:58
|Away
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.