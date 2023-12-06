Jesperi Kotkaniemi Game Preview: Hurricanes vs. Oilers - December 6
The Carolina Hurricanes, including Jesperi Kotkaniemi, are in action Wednesday versus the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Kotkaniemi in that upcoming Hurricanes-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights
- In 24 games this season, Kotkaniemi has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 15:31 on the ice per game.
- In eight of 24 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In 11 of 24 games this season, Kotkaniemi has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Kotkaniemi has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers have conceded 79 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|24
|Games
|3
|15
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|0
