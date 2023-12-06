Hurricanes vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1, riding a four-game winning streak) host the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) at Rogers Place. The matchup on Wednesday, December 6 starts at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Oilers (-115)
|Hurricanes (-105)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 0-2 in those games.
- Carolina has played as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer twice this season. They lost both games.
- The Hurricanes have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Carolina has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 12 of 24 games this season.
Hurricanes vs Oilers Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|73 (18th)
|Goals
|81 (7th)
|79 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|77 (18th)
|21 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (11th)
|19 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (18th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Carolina went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 6-3-1 straight up.
- In its past 10 games, Carolina has gone over the total four times.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4 goals.
- The Hurricanes' 81 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes have allowed 3.2 goals per game, 77 total, which ranks 18th among league teams.
- Their +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
