Entering a game against the Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1), the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6 at Rogers Place.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dylan Holloway LW Out Knee Ryan Fanti G Out Hip

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Edmonton, Alberta Arena: Rogers Place

Hurricanes Season Insights

With 81 goals (3.4 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's fifth-best offense.

Carolina's total of 77 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 19th in the league.

Their +4 goal differential is 13th in the league.

Oilers Season Insights

Edmonton ranks 16th in the league with 73 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Its goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-115) Hurricanes (-105) 6.5

