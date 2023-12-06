The Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Foster Auditorium. It airs at 12:30 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Coastal Carolina vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers' 67.4 points per game are 14.1 more points than the 53.3 the Crimson Tide give up.

Coastal Carolina has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 53.3 points.

Alabama's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 67.4 points.

The Crimson Tide record just 3.1 more points per game (74.6) than the Chanticleers give up (71.5).

Alabama has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 71.5 points.

When Coastal Carolina gives up fewer than 74.6 points, it is 4-1.

The Crimson Tide shoot 44.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Chanticleers allow defensively.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 13.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

13.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Alancia Ramsey: 8.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 40.0 FG%

8.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 40.0 FG% Arin Freeman: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.5 FG%

10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.5 FG% Deaja Richardson: 17.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)

17.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50) Dalanna Carter: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

Coastal Carolina Schedule