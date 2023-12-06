Brent Burns Game Preview: Hurricanes vs. Oilers - December 6
Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes will be in action on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Fancy a wager on Burns? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Brent Burns vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes vs Oilers Game Info
|Hurricanes vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Oilers Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Oilers Player Props
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Oilers
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Burns Season Stats Insights
- Burns' plus-minus rating this season, in 21:34 per game on the ice, is +7.
- Burns has a goal in five games this year through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Burns has a point in nine of 24 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Burns has an assist in six of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Burns' implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Burns Stats vs. the Oilers
- On defense, the Oilers are allowing 79 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-6).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|24
|Games
|3
|12
|Points
|4
|5
|Goals
|2
|7
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.