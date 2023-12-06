The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (6-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Arizona State vs. SMU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Arizona State vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline SMU Moneyline BetMGM Arizona State (-3.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona State (-2.5) 139.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. SMU Betting Trends

Arizona State is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

This season, games featuring the Sun Devils have gone over the point total twice.

SMU has covered three times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

So far this year, just one of the Mustangs games has gone over the point total.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), Arizona State is 79th in college basketball. It is far below that, 88th, according to computer rankings.

Arizona State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

