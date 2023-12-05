South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in York County, South Carolina today, we've got you covered.
York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Nation Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chester High School at York Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: York, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Mill High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwestern High School at Clover High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Clover, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
