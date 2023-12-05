South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina December 5 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-3) will face the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-4) at 11:30 AM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Jada Burton: 6.2 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lonasia Brewer: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyja Beans: 9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chelsea Wooten: 9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zanoria Cruz: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Western Carolina Players to Watch
