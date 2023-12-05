Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Greenville County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greer High School at Byrnes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Duncan, SC

Duncan, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Woodmont High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Piedmont, SC

Piedmont, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wade Hampton High School - Greenville at Mauldin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Mauldin, SC

Mauldin, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest High School at Laurens High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Laurens, SC

Laurens, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

J.L. Mann High School at Gaffney High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Gaffney, SC

Gaffney, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy Early College Prep at Victory Christian Center School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ware Shoals High School at Brashier Middle College High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Simpsonville, SC

Simpsonville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Travelers Rest High School at Eastside High School