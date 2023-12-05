South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Greenville County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greer High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Duncan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Woodmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Piedmont, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wade Hampton High School - Greenville at Mauldin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Mauldin, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at Laurens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Laurens, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J.L. Mann High School at Gaffney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Gaffney, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy Early College Prep at Victory Christian Center School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ware Shoals High School at Brashier Middle College High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Travelers Rest High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Taylors, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.