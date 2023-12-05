The Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Fighting Illini have won four games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-2.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-2.5) 147.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Betting Trends

  • Florida Atlantic is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, four out of the Owls' eight games have gone over the point total.
  • Illinois has won two games against the spread this year.
  • So far this year, just one of the Fighting Illini games has hit the over.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Oddsmakers rate Florida Atlantic considerably lower (25th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (seventh-best).
  • The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

Illinois Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • The implied probability of Illinois winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

