How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) bring a five-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1), who have won four straight. It starts at 6:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 16.8 percentage points higher than the 33.9% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 33.9% from the field.
- The Owls are the 89th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.
- The Owls record 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than the Fighting Illini allow (58.6).
- Florida Atlantic has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 58.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.6% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.
- Illinois is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 158th.
- The Fighting Illini's 77.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 67.1 the Owls give up.
- Illinois has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 83.9 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.
- The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (67.5).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic performed better at home last year, sinking 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.0% clip in away games.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Illinois put up more points at home (77.5 per game) than away (70.0) last season.
- At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).
- Illinois made more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 84-50
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|W 83-58
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 90-74
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/13/2023
|Florida International
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|MassMutual Center
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Southern
|W 88-60
|State Farm Center
|11/24/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 84-52
|State Farm Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|-
|State Farm Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.