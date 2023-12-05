South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Edgefield County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Edgefield County, South Carolina today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Edgefield County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laurens Academy at Wardlaw Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Johnston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.