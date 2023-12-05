The Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charleston (SC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston (SC) vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars score an average of 88.8 points per game, 25.5 more points than the 63.3 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 63.3 points, Charleston (SC) is 5-0.
  • Appalachian State is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 88.8 points.
  • The Mountaineers put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (62) than the Cougars give up (62.7).
  • When Appalachian State scores more than 62.7 points, it is 4-0.
  • Charleston (SC) has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 62 points.
  • This year the Mountaineers are shooting 34% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Cougars concede.

Charleston (SC) Leaders

  • Jenna Annecchiarico: 16.4 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Jada Logan: 16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
  • Taryn Barbot: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 34.6 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
  • Alexis Andrews: 16.3 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
  • Lara Rohkohl: 11.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1.2 STL, 69.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston (SC) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Gardner-Webb W 90-78 TD Arena
11/25/2023 North Carolina Wesleyan W 112-40 TD Arena
12/2/2023 @ Coastal Carolina W 84-83 HTC Center
12/5/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/11/2023 Jacksonville State - TD Arena
12/16/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.