Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 4
The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs. Pelicans Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 117 - Pelicans 113
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Kings vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Kings vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Kings vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Pelicans
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-3.3)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 230.2
- The Pelicans (12-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 1.5% more often than the Kings (10-8-0) this season.
- As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Sacramento racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.
- Sacramento and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 55.6% of the time this season (10 out of 18). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (nine out of 21).
- The Kings have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-5) this season while the Pelicans have a .615 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-5).
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Kings Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Kings are averaging 116.5 points per game (10th-ranked in league). They are ceding 116.7 points per contest at the other end of the court (21st-ranked).
- Sacramento ranks 17th in the NBA with 44 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 13th with 44.1 rebounds allowed per game.
- The Kings are dishing out 27.3 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2023-24.
- With 13.1 turnovers per game, Sacramento ranks 12th in the NBA. It forces 13.7 turnovers per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Kings rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 14.8 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 18th with a 35.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans Performance Insights
- In 2023-24, the Pelicans are 15th in the NBA on offense (114 points scored per game) and 16th on defense (113.2 points allowed).
- New Orleans grabs 44.2 rebounds per game and give up 44.4 boards, ranking 12th and 18th, respectively, in the NBA.
- With 26 assists per game, the Pelicans are 13th in the league.
- New Orleans commits 13.3 turnovers per game and force 14.2 per game, ranking 14th and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.
- Beyond the arc, the Pelicans are fourth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are ranked 22nd in 3-point percentage at 35.2%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.