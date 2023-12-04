South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Greenville County, South Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southside High School at Travelers Rest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Travelers Rest, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville Tech Charter High School at Brashier Middle College High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
