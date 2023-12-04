Furman vs. Arkansas December 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) face the Furman Paladins (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.
Furman vs. Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Furman Players to Watch
- Trevon Brazile: 10.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.8 BLK
- El Ellis: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tramon Mark: 14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Anthony Black: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ricky Council IV: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makhi Mitchell: 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jordan Walsh: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Furman vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arkansas Rank
|Arkansas AVG
|Furman AVG
|Furman Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|80.9
|10th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|214th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|349th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|9.4
|20th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|16.6
|11th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
