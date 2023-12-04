The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is set for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Orlov stats and insights

Orlov has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

Orlov has picked up two assists on the power play.

Orlov averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 64 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Orlov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:55 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:33 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:20 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:16 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:06 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:19 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.