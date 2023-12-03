The Queens (NC) Royals (3-4) will visit the Winthrop Eagles (4-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Winthrop vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison

The Royals' 66.9 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 61.5 the Eagles give up.

Queens (NC) is 2-0 when it scores more than 61.5 points.

Winthrop's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 66.9 points.

The Eagles record 14.5 fewer points per game (54.6) than the Royals give up (69.1).

Queens (NC) has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 54.6 points.

The Eagles are making 35.1% of their shots from the field, 7.4% lower than the Royals allow to opponents (42.5%).

The Royals make 42.1% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 9 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%

9 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG% Ronaltha Marc: 9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Jada Ryce: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20)

8.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20) Blessing Okoh: 6 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

6 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Leonor Paisana: 7.9 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38)

Winthrop Schedule