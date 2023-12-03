Van Jefferson has a tough matchup when his Atlanta Falcons play the New York Jets in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jets concede 183.2 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

Jefferson has caught 14 passes on 31 targets for 164 yards. He averages 16.4 yards per game.

Jefferson vs. the Jets

Jefferson vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has allowed six opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jets have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

New York has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Jets is conceding 183.2 yards per outing this year, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

The Jets' defense is ranked ninth in the league with 13 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Falcons Player Previews

Van Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-120)

Jefferson Receiving Insights

Jefferson, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of eight games this season.

He has been targeted 31 times this season, averaging 5.3 yards per target.

Jefferson does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

