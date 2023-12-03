The Texas Longhorns (8-0) will be looking to extend an eight-game home winning run when taking on the UConn Huskies (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ABC

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Texas vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 77.2 points per game are 27.3 more points than the 49.9 the Longhorns allow to opponents.

UConn has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 49.9 points.

Texas is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.

The Longhorns record 91.8 points per game, 28 more points than the 63.8 the Huskies give up.

Texas has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 63.8 points.

UConn has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 91.8 points.

The Longhorns are making 51.9% of their shots from the field, 15.1% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (36.8%).

The Huskies shoot 45.4% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Longhorns allow.

Texas Leaders

Paige Bueckers: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25) Aaliyah Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG% Nika Muhl: 7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) KK Arnold: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

UConn Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 High Point W 101-39 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/25/2023 South Florida W 76-44 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/29/2023 Oral Roberts W 112-74 Moody Center 12/3/2023 UConn - Moody Center 12/6/2023 Long Beach State - Moody Center 12/13/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center

UConn Schedule