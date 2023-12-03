With the Carolina Panthers taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Terrace Marshall Jr. a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Marshall will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Terrace Marshall Jr. score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Marshall has contributed with 18 receptions for 134 yards. He's been targeted 32 times, producing 19.1 yards per game.

Marshall does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 6 2 23 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8 5 35 0 Week 4 Vikings 10 9 56 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 1 1 9 0 Week 9 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 1 11 0

Rep Terrace Marshall Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.