When the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off in Week 13 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Stephen Sullivan score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Stephen Sullivan score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Sullivan has also added seven receptions for 74 yards. He's been targeted eight times, resulting in 18.5 yards per game.

Having played four games this year, Sullivan has not had a TD reception.

Stephen Sullivan Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Texans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 5 4 28 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 20 0 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 13 0

