How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game airs on ABC.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
South Carolina vs. Duke Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks put up 34.8 more points per game (94.5) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (59.7).
- South Carolina has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 59.7 points.
- Duke is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 94.5 points.
- The Blue Devils average 77.6 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 50.3 the Gamecocks give up.
- Duke is 5-2 when scoring more than 50.3 points.
- South Carolina has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.
- The Blue Devils shoot 45.2% from the field, 17.2% higher than the Gamecocks concede defensively.
- The Gamecocks make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 14.2% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Carolina Leaders
- Kamilla Cardoso: 15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG%
- Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Ashlyn Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG%
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Te-Hina Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 53.6 3PT% (15-for-28)
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 78-38
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/24/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 101-19
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ North Carolina
|W 65-58
|Carmichael Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/6/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/10/2023
|Utah
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
