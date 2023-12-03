The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) host a struggling Carolina Panthers (1-10) squad on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Panthers have lost four straight games.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers Insights

This season the Panthers rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Buccaneers surrender (20.6).

The Panthers average 97.8 fewer yards per game (265.9) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (363.7).

This season Carolina runs for 3.3 fewer yards per game (92.6) than Tampa Bay allows (95.9).

The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, three fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (17).

Panthers Away Performance

The Panthers' average points scored (17.5) and allowed (29.7) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 15.7 and 26.5, respectively.

The Panthers rack up 294.7 yards per game in away games (28.8 more than their overall average), and concede 334.3 away from home (29.8 more than overall).

Carolina's average passing yards gained (204) and conceded (199.3) in road games are both higher than its overall averages of 173.3 and 179.6, respectively.

On the road, the Panthers accumulate 90.7 rushing yards per game and concede 135. That's less than they gain overall (92.6), and more than they allow (124.9).

On the road, the Panthers convert 38.6% of third downs and allow 33.3% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (37.3%), and less than they allow (35%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/9/2023 at Chicago L 16-13 Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 Dallas L 33-10 FOX 11/26/2023 at Tennessee L 17-10 FOX 12/3/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 12/10/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 12/17/2023 Atlanta - FOX 12/24/2023 Green Bay - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.