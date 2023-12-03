The Carolina Panthers' (1-10) injury report heading into their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) currently features 17 players on it. The matchup starts at 4:05 PM on Sunday, December 3 from Raymond James Stadium.

The Panthers' last game was a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Buccaneers were beaten by the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 in their last outing.

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Adam Thielen WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Tommy Tremble TE Hip Doubtful
Taylor Moton OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Yetur Gross-Matos OLB Hamstring Questionable
Marquis Haynes OLB Back Questionable
Hayden Hurst TE Concussion Out
Xavier Woods S Thigh Limited Participation In Practice
Troy Hill CB Hip Questionable
C.J. Henderson CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice
Jaycee Horn CB Hamstring Questionable
Jeremy Chinn S Quadricep Questionable
Vonn Bell S Shoulder Out
Chandler Zavala OG Knee Did Not Participate In Practice
Jonathan Mingo WR Achilles Limited Participation In Practice
Cade Mays OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
DJ Johnson OLB Elbow Questionable
Nash Jensen OG Back Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Baker Mayfield QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Chris Godwin WR Neck Questionable
Lavonte David LB Groin Out
Devin White LB Foot Out
Carlton Davis CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Jamel Dean CB Ankle Out
Dee Delaney DB NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice
YaYa Diaby OLB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Mike Greene DL Calf Out
Sirvocea Dennis LB Illness Doubtful

Other Week 13 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Panthers Season Insights

  • The Panthers rank third-worst in total yards per game (265.9), but they've been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth in the NFL with 304.5 total yards ceded per contest.
  • The Panthers have plenty of room to improve, as they rank fourth-worst in points per game (15.7) this season and third-worst in points allowed per game (26.5).
  • While the Panthers' pass offense has been sputtering, ranking third-worst with 173.3 passing yards per game, their defense ranks fourth-best with only 179.6 passing yards surrendered per contest.
  • Carolina ranks fifth-worst in rushing yards per game (92.6), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th in the NFL with 124.9 rushing yards allowed per contest.
  • The Panthers have compiled seven forced turnovers (32nd in NFL) and committed 14 turnovers (11th in NFL) this season for a -7 turnover margin that ranks 27th in the NFL.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Buccaneers (-200), Panthers (+165)
  • Total: 36.5 points

