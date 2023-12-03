Miles Sanders has a difficult matchup when his Carolina Panthers meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Buccaneers give up 95.9 rushing yards per game, ninth-best in the NFL.

In the running game, Sanders has carried the ball 97 times for 302 yards (30.2 ypg). He has scored one rushing TD. As a receiver, Sanders has also hauled in 21 passes for 120 yards.

Sanders vs. the Buccaneers

Sanders vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 2 GP / 36 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 36 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Buccaneers have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay has allowed one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Buccaneers this season.

The 95.9 rushing yards per game allowed by the Buccaneers defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have conceded seven passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks seventh among NFL defenses.

Panthers Player Previews

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Sanders Rushing Insights

Sanders has hit his rushing yards over in 30.0% of his opportunities (three of 10 games).

The Panthers have passed 60.5% of the time and run 39.5% this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 36.3% of his team's 267 rushing attempts this season (97).

Sanders has one rushing touchdown this year in 10 games played.

He has scored one of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (7.1%).

He has nine red zone carries for 25.0% of the team share (his team runs on 52.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Miles Sanders Receiving Props vs the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-115)

Sanders Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Sanders has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 33.3% of his games (three of nine).

Sanders has 8.1% of his team's target share (33 targets on 409 passing attempts).

He has 120 receiving yards on 33 targets to rank 139th in NFL play with 3.6 yards per target.

Having played 10 games this year, Sanders has not had a TD reception.

Sanders' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

