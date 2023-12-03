Should you wager on Mack Hollins finding his way into the end zone in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 13 matchup against the New York Jets, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Hollins' 17 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 247 yards (30.9 per game).

Hollins, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Mack Hollins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 4 3 31 0 Week 2 Packers 6 3 60 0 Week 3 @Lions 4 1 23 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 3 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 2 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 4 3 41 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 2 27 0 Week 9 Vikings 3 3 36 0

