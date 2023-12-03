Sunday's game at Stegeman Coliseum has the Georgia Bulldogs (5-2) squaring off against the Furman Paladins (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 81-55 win, as our model heavily favors Georgia.

The Paladins took care of business in their last outing 73-66 against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.

Furman vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Furman vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 81, Furman 55

Other SoCon Predictions

Furman Schedule Analysis

On November 7, the Paladins picked up their signature win of the season, a 71-61 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 292) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Furman is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Furman is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins, but also tied for the 26th-most losses.

Furman 2023-24 Best Wins

71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 292) on November 7

74-72 over Binghamton (No. 329) on November 25

71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 333) on November 14

73-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 350) on November 29

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 16.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%

16.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG% Kate Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 60.7 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 60.7 FG% Sydney Ryan: 13.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 47.5 3PT% (19-for-40)

13.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 47.5 3PT% (19-for-40) Tate Walters: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (posting 72.0 points per game, 103rd in college basketball, and allowing 70.8 per outing, 294th in college basketball) and have a +10 scoring differential.

