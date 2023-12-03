The New York Jets (4-7) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Jets

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Falcons Insights

This year, the Falcons score just 2.2 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Jets surrender (21.6).

The Falcons average only 17.3 more yards per game (340.8) than the Jets allow per matchup (323.5).

This season, Atlanta runs for just one fewer yard (139.3) than New York allows per outing (140.3).

The Falcons have 18 giveaways this season, while the Jets have 19 takeaways.

Falcons Away Performance

The Falcons score fewer points in away games (15 per game) than they do overall (19.4), and concede more (21.8 per game) than overall (21.1).

The Falcons pick up fewer yards away from home (293.4 per game) than they do overall (340.8), and give up more (342.8 per game) than overall (321.1).

The Falcons pick up 130.2 rushing yards per game on the road (9.1 fewer than overall), and allow 112.8 in away games (0.8 more than overall).

The Falcons successfully convert fewer third downs on the road (41.2%) than they do overall (41.9%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs away from home (34.8%) than overall (35.2%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Minnesota L 31-28 FOX 11/12/2023 at Arizona L 25-23 CBS 11/26/2023 New Orleans W 24-15 FOX 12/3/2023 at New York - FOX 12/10/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS 12/17/2023 at Carolina - FOX 12/24/2023 Indianapolis - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.