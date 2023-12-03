Falcons vs. Jets Player Props & Odds – Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Jets will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Looking to wager on player props in the Falcons-Jets matchup? See the information below for the best players in this matchup.
Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350
Breece Hall Touchdown Odds
- Hall Odds to Score First TD: +470
- Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
More Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Allgeier
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|-
|Van Jefferson
|-
|-
|10.5 (-113)
|Drake London
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Kyle Pitts
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Desmond Ridder
|169.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|-
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|61.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
|Jonnu Smith
|-
|-
|15.5 (-113)
More Jets Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tim Boyle
|172.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Tyler Conklin
|-
|-
|22.5 (-113)
|Breece Hall
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|26.5 (-113)
|Garrett Wilson
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|Jeremy Ruckert
|-
|-
|10.5 (-113)
